Coronavirus in West Bengal: After almost two months of lockdown, life slowly returns to normal

Even as active COVID-19 cases rose to 2173 in West Bengal on Tuesday, with 110 cases and 8 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that life in West Bengal will be returning to normal.

Red zones will be divided into three parts:

Red Zone A: Will have no relaxation

Red Zone B: Will have some relaxation

Red Zone C: Will have some relaxation outside containment zones.