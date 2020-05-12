Trouble in Chandannagar area of West Bengal: What we know so far

On Tuesday, there was a bombing in the Telanipara region under Hoogly district's Chandannagar area in Hoogly district. This appears to be a continuation of the riots which had erupted in the area on Sunday.
According to The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, the bombing took place in the presence of the police. Videos accessed by FPJ showed officials hosing down a charred-looking structure. Another video shows plumes of smoke rising into the air.
According to our correspondent, there are no reports of fist fights during the clashes.
Reportedly, the issue began as a clash between two communities, when one of them put i a barricade following reports of COVID-19 positive cases. Reportedly, they did not want the virus to reach the other part of the locality.
The situation continues to remain tense.
Reacting to the situation, West Bengal Governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter to express concern, and appealed to people to "observe utmost restraint and maintain communal harmony".
"Time for all to be in solidarity in Covid-19 combat. Community leaders should be involved in peace making/confidence building. Intelligence be toned up so that disruptive activities could be pre-empted. State cannot afford communal virus," he wrote.
This is not the only conflict to have broken out in West Bengal in recent times. In one incident, police officials were pelted with bricks and stones and chased away when they tried to enforce the lockdown in West Bengal's Howrah district. Two officials had reportedly been injured in the altercation.
In another similar incident on Tuesday, locals attacked police officials the Baruipur area of North 24 Parganas district after officials asked them to comply with the lockdown norms. The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram reported that four policemen had been injured as the locals ransacked police vehicles. Officials had to resort to lathicharge, and a huge police contingent was called in to bring the situation under control.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)