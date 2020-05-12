Trouble in Chandannagar area of West Bengal: What we know so far

On Tuesday, there was a bombing in the Telanipara region under Hoogly district's Chandannagar area in Hoogly district. This appears to be a continuation of the riots which had erupted in the area on Sunday.

According to The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram, the bombing took place in the presence of the police. Videos accessed by FPJ showed officials hosing down a charred-looking structure. Another video shows plumes of smoke rising into the air.

According to our correspondent, there are no reports of fist fights during the clashes.

Reportedly, the issue began as a clash between two communities, when one of them put i a barricade following reports of COVID-19 positive cases. Reportedly, they did not want the virus to reach the other part of the locality.

The situation continues to remain tense.