Violence in Bengal: Locals attack cops after being asked to follow lockdown in West Bengal's Baruipur

Locals on Tuesday attacked police personnel in Baruipur in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal after being asked to comply with lockdown norms. At least four policemen were injured in the attack.
The locals also ransacked police vehicles. A huge police contingent was called in thereafter to bring the situation under control. The police officials had to resort to lathicharge to disperse the crowd.
On Monday, Clashes erupted in Telinipara area of West Bengal's Hooghly district after members of one community were allegedly addressed as "corona" by a handful of locals belonging to another group.
Bombs were hurled and shops ransacked on Sunday evening during the clashes, following which police lathicharged the trouble-mongers and fired 26 rounds of tear gas and ten rounds of rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. At least 37 people have been detained for their alleged involvement in the incident.
