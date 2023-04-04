 Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, calls him an institution; watch video
Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu had recently been released from the Patiala Central Jail after serving nearly 10 months in a 1988 road rage case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 02:23 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has paid tribute to slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, calling him an institution. In a video posted on Twitter, Sidhu said Moosewala's genius was eternal and that institutions inspired generations.

article-image

"Is there a bigger political conspiracy behind it?"

However, Sidhu also raised questions about Moosewala's death, saying, "Is it really what we see that happened or is there a bigger political conspiracy behind it? This is a big question? Govt's first duty is to save life and property." Moosewala had joined the Congress in December 2021 when Sidhu was the party's Punjab unit chief, and Sidhu described him as a "youth icon."

article-image

Visit to Moosewala's parents and questioning his security

Sidhu had visited Moosewala's parents in Mansa district on Monday and questioned why the singer's security was pruned before his death. He said, "Everyone knows who is doing this. I don't care that they want to silence my voice like Sidhu Moosewala so that I do not speak the truth. I will not be hushed if they withdraw my security or take away the bulletproof car."

article-image

Sidhu's recent release from jail

