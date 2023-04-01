 Watch: Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of Patiala jail after 10 months; released early for good conduct
According to Navjot Singh Sidhu's lawyer, the release is happening early due to his good conduct during imprisonment, as permitted by the rules.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrenders in the CJM court, in Patiala, Friday, May 20, 2022, a day after he was awarded one year in prison by the Supreme Court in a 1988-road rage | PTI

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday, less than two months short of the completion of his one-year sentence in a road rage case.

After coming out of jail, Sidhu launched a fierce attack against the government. "There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak," Sidhu said, news agency ANI reported.

According to Sidhu's lawyer, the release happened early due to his good conduct during imprisonment, as permitted by the rules.

Several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison to accord the 59-year-old former cricketer a grand welcome upon his release and chanted 'Navjot Sidhu zindabad'.

article-image

'Dhol' players have also been arranged by his supporters standing outside the jail to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Saturday, Sidhu's son Karan Sidhu said the family has been eagerly waiting for his release from the jail.

He said it had been a tough time for the family but now they were happy to see him coming out of the jail.

Several posters and hoardings of Navjot Sidhu were put up at different places in Patiala city by Sidhu's supporters to welcome him.

Party workers are quite ecstatic over the release of Sidhu, said one of the supporters outside the jail.

article-image

