'Rae Bareli Is My Karmabhoomi': Rahul Gandhi

In his first meeting after filing nomination for Rae Bareli, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he has adopted Rae Bareli as his new karmabhoomi because it has been workplace of his two mothers.

Addressing a public meeting in Maharajganj district on Monday, he said, "I have two mothers, Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi, who have protected me. Rae Bareli is the workplace of both my mothers. That's why I have come here to contest the election."

Rahul said, "Our family has a relationship with Rae Bareli that is 100 years old. This election marks the first battle in history where Congress is fighting to protect the Constitution. BJP and RSS will tear apart the Constitution, closing all avenues for the poor. Attacking the Prime Minister and BJP, he said they are trying to form a government for Adani and Ambani. The Constitution is being shredded for these two individuals."

Taking aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, "In ten years, Narendra Modi has given 16 lakh crore rupees to 22 billionaires. This money is equal to the income of 70 crore people. This fight is for the protection of the poor. If the government is formed, they will send 8500 rupees to every woman's account every month. The money will be credited to the account on the first of every month."

Rahul said, "The Prime Minister has made the youth unemployed. If the India Alliance government is formed, every youth will get an apprenticeship. This way, the first job will be guaranteed.

He announced that the new government will end contractor system. “Whether it is the public sector or government departments, the contractor system will end as soon as the government is formed," he said.

During this time, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were seen together at the public meeting. Seeing them both on the stage together also boosted the enthusiasm of the crowd.

Ab jaldi karni padegi

Addressing another rally as he concluded his speech, Gandhi invited his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to join him at the front of the dais. Placing his hand on her shoulder and affectionately touching her face, Gandhi expressed his gratitude for her dedication to the Rae Bareli campaign.

"I am traveling across the country for the elections, and my sister is devoting her time here. A big thank you to her for this," he remarked.

Prompted by Priyanka, Gandhi then turned his attention to a question posed by someone in the crowd as when he will get married.

After a brief moment of searching for the question, Gandhi assured the audience that he would address it shortly. "Ab jaldi karni padegi," he said in Hindi.