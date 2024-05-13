Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi Today

PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also a member of parliament from Kashi, will file his nomination after having darshan of Kashi Kotwal Baba Kal Bhairav on Tuesday. A dozen Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states, including Yogi Adityanath among others, union ministers and officials of the BJP are likely to attend the event.

Additionally, other Union Ministers and BJP officials will also be present. Prior to filing the nomination papers in the morning, PM Modi may offer prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat on the bank of Ganga at around 9am. As per his itinerary, a cruise trip to Namo Ghat is also proposed ahead of filing of nomination.

From there, the Prime Minister will proceed to the Kaal Bhairav Temple and then to the Collectorate to file his nomination. Following the nomination, the PM will hold a meeting with party workers at the Rudraksha Convention Center.

The Prime Minister is also expected to take the holy dip in Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Saptami, which falls on Tuesday. It is believed that any task performed on this day leads to the fulfilment of desires. Any activity carried out during the Pushya Nakshatra is considered auspicious and likely to succeed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination during this auspicious conjunction.

Prominent among those who are likely to attend the nomination filing of the Prime Minister are: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assam Chief Minister Hemant Biswa Sharma, Haryana's Nayab Singh Saini, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang, Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Additionally, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be present at the nomination. Moreover, key components of the NDA such as Lok Dal National President Jayant Chaudhary, LJP Chief Chirag Paswan, Apna Dal S President Anupriya and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party President Omprakash Rajbhar are expected to attend.