Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Address 150th Public Event Today In Varanasi; Grand Roadshow To Be Held

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to make history as he gears up for his 150th public event in this election cycle with a grand roadshow scheduled in Varanasi on Monday.

This milestone comes as the PM is fervently campaigning for BJP over the last two months, culminating in his nomination filing from Varanasi for the third consecutive time on May 14.

The sheer scale of Modi's campaign efforts is remark-able, with the 74-year-old leader averaging nearly three public events daily, spanning thousands of kms in travel. A glimpse of his tireless commitment was evident on Sunday as he addressed four rallies in West Bengal before orchestrating a roadshow in Patna.

Events Scheduled For Monday

Monday promises to be another whirlwind day, as the PM will hold three rallies in Patna before jetting off to Varanasi for a roadshow in the evening, anticipated to extend for over four hours.