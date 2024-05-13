‘Conspiracy By In-laws To Malign Me’: Mother Of 10-Year-Old Viral Egg Roll Boy Jaspreet From Delhi's Tilak Nagar Makes Shocking Claims (Video)

X

In a recent twist to the heart-wrenching story of Jaspreet Singh, the 10-year-old boy from Delhi's Tilak Nagar who captured hearts nationwide by running a food cart to support his family, his mother, Simran Kaur, has stepped forward to offer her side of the story.

Disputing earlier allegations that she had abandoned her child Jaspreet and his sister after the demise of their father, Kaur has said that the accusations are nothing more than a conspiracy hatched by her in-laws.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, she questioned the sincerity of her in-laws' concern for the children, pointing out why Jaspreet has to work at the cart if they are truly concerned.

Asserting her parental rights, Kaur has stated her intention to file a police complaint if her children are not returned to her custody. With these new developments, the already complex situation surrounding Jaspreet's family has taken another turn.

This development comes after a wave of support and generosity that poured in for Jaspreet after his story went viral. Famous personalities like Sonu Sood, Arjun Kapoor, and industrialist Anand Mahindra, among others, have come forward to offer assistance. From sponsorship for education to offers of setting up a restaurant for Jaspreet, the outpouring of support has been massive.

Anand Mahindra has pledged to sponsor the education of Jaspreet and his sister, while BJP leader Rajiv Babbar has offered to support the education of Jaspreet's cousin. Actor Arjun Kapoor has also reached out to sponsor Jaspreet's education, demonstrating the widespread solidarity for the young boy's future.

Supported by his cousin Gurmukh, he continues to manage the food cart, even as his aspirations extend beyond it. From a modest daily earning of ₹400, their income has surged to around ₹8,000 a day, thanks to the increased attention and patronage from well-wishers.