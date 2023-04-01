After release, Sidhu launches attack against government over 'dictatorship', hails Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was released from the Patiala Central Jail on Saturday, less than two months short of the completion of his one-year sentence in a road rage case.

Sidhu, after being released from the jail, launched a fierce attack against the government.

"I was supposed to be released around noon but they delayed it. They wanted media people to leave. Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the govt," Navjot Singh Sidhu was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak," he went on to add.

"Institutions are now slaves. I am not scared. I'm not afraid of death. What I'm doing is for coming generations in Punjab," he said.