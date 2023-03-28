WATCH: Elderly man plays Sidhu Moosewala’s ‘295’ on Sarangi; video goes viral

Old man's tribute to Siddhu Moosewala | Twitter

Who doesn't enjoy music? And what about fusion music? The genre is a popular choice among the youth. In the latest video, an elderly man is seen playing Sidhu Moose Wala's song on his Sarangi. The video has gone viral on social media.

The trending video that Sakoon Singh posted on Twitter has had more than 52K views, 356 retweets, and more than 2.2K likes. Her post had a caption that read, “Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune?”

Sidhu Moose Wala also known as Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu is a Punjabi singer who died at an early age leaving behind his legacy. The late singer and rapper enjoys a massive fan following to date.

In the video, an elderly Rajasthani folk musician is seen paying tribute to late singer Sidhu Moose Wala on a Sarangi- a classical instrument. The man played the late singer’s hit track ‘295,’ in Chandigarh’s sector 17.

Sector 17, Chandigarh. Can you guess the tune? pic.twitter.com/yyFyFrTK1L — Sakoon Singh (@SakoonSingh) March 26, 2023

Some of his songs, including So High, Tochan, Same Beef, Legend and The Final Ride, among others, reached the top of the charts and set records for most YouTube views.