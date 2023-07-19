Confident That We Will Return And Make India 3rd Largest Economy: PM Modi During NDA Meeting

PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda | PTI

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting was held in New Delhi on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 39 alliance parties of NDA participated in it. The meeting was organized on the occasion of the completion of 25 successful years of the foundation of NDA.

Shiv Sena President and Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde proposed the resolution in the meeting. AIADMK's, K Palanisamy and Atul Bora of Asom Gana Parishad supported the resolution.

"NDA, leading representative of 'One India. United India'."

The resolution stated that NDA is a leading representative of 'One India. United India'. "This journey of good governance and development has seen the participation of all sections, regions and communities. NDA in its very form is a leading representative of 'One India. United India'," it said. It also resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of PM Modi and elect him as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

"All constituents of NDA resolved that NDA will unitedly contest the Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for the third consecutive time, Narendra Modi ji will become the Prime Minister of the country with a huge majority," the resolution read.

"we are one, we are united and we are unanimous"

The NDA parties lauded the Prime Minister for propelling India on the path of unprecedented development through his commitment, devotion, unrelenting hard work and selfless dedication, and giving the citizens the opportunity to feel proud over the realisation of the power and prowess of their country. The NDA constituents unanimously commit that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as participants of this development journey- "we are one, we are united and we are unanimous", the resolution stated.

Read Also Opposition Unites As INDIA: Challenging NDA In A Smart Battle Against Modi

A total of 39 constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Tuesday passed a resolution stating that the government has realised the vision of Sewa, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyaan in the true sense under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Over the last 9 years, under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government has realised the vision of Sewa, Sushasan and Gareeb Kalyaan (Service, Good Governance and Welfare of Poor) in the true sense," the resolution stated.

The coalition completed 25 years of existence

The coalition completed 25 years of existence working with the spirit of 'Nation First' towards public welfare, the resolution stated.

"The NDA coalition has completed 25 years of existence. In these 25 years, the NDA has established inspiring records in good governance. Whenever the NDA has been in power, the coalition has worked with the spirit of 'Nation First' towards public welfare," it added.

Since 2014, the NDA government has always worked for nation building while respecting regional aspirations, the resolution said, adding that the journey that started in 1998 for nation-building and public welfare is moving ahead in the same form and structure, invigorated by the same spirit.

Highlighting the priorities of the government, it stated, "Strengthening national security, establishing good governance, development of basic infrastructure, improvement in the living standards of the poor and marginalised, and raising India's stature on the global stage have been among the priority areas of the NDA Government." At the NDA meet on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced optimism of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returning for a third, straight, term at the Centre in 2024, adding that India will become the world's third-largest economy during his next tenure.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)