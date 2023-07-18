PM Modi Goes All Guns Blazing Against 'Negative Alliances' At NDA Meet As Battle For 2024 Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly came down against the newly formed opposition alliance during a speech at the NDA mega meet, stating that alliances "based on negativity have never been successful." Although he did not directly mention the newly minted I.N.D.I.A alliance, PM Modi emphasised that when an alliance is dynastic and corrupt, the country suffers. While the opposition claimed that I.N.D.I.A would represent the voice of the nation, the Prime Minister focused on Bharat, the underprivileged, and the marginalised communities that the NDA represents.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to him, the acronym NDA signifies New India, Developed Nation, and the Aspiration of People and Region. He clarified that it is not a coalition formed out of necessity, but rather one that is based on the collective contributions of its members.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Today people are seeing who all are a part of NDA. They work for the shoshit and vanchit, adivasis and peechhdas (exploited and deprived, tribals and backwards)... It is dedicated to the people of the country. Its motto is Nation First, Progress First, Empowerment of the people first... NDA is doing social justice as envisioned by Gandhi and Ambedkar," PM Modi said.

"When we assure the poor of free healthcare, we secure the future generations... The NDA schemes have broken the vicious cycle of poverty... I went to a tribal village in MP and met tribal women. They told me they have become lakhpatis with the help of Self-Help Groups," he added.

In an all guns blazing attack against the opposition, PM Modi said, "In Kerala, Left and Congress are at loggerheads. But in Bengaluru, they are hugging each other... Their reality is for the people to see. They can come close but can't walk together".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The inaugural NDA meeting leading up to the upcoming general elections next year aligns with the massive opposition gathering in Bengaluru. The impromptu decision to organize this meeting and its timing have sparked criticism from the opposition.

Read Also INDIA Vs NDA: Ground Set For Intense Contest In 2024 As Opposition Renames Its Alliance

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)