BREAKING: New Name Of Opposition Alliance Is I.N.D.I.A. Here's What It Stands For

Opposition meeting |

The day 2 of the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru has made an important decision regarding the renaming of UPA (United Progressive Alliance). Reports claim that the UPA will now be renamed 'INDIA' or 'I.N.D.I.A', an acronym for 'Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance'.

Priyanka Chaturvedi tweets

Some leaders of the opposition parties also tweeted about the 'INDIA' name for the opposition parties alliance. Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) group dropped a hint and tweeted about the probable new name of the UPA alliance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Official announcement expected at 4 pm

Reports said that UPA will likely be renamed and that an announcement will be made at 4 pm post the meeting. According to news agency ANI, four names were sent as recommendation to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for consideration, reported ANI.

Opposition holding second round of talks

The opposition parties are holding the second round of talks in Bengaluru on July 17-18. A dinner was held in Bengaluru as a show of strength by the opposition parties on Monday (July 17) evening. Close to 50 leaders from 25 opposition parties reached Bengaluru on Monday to participate in the meeting. NCP chief Sharad Pawar reached Bengaluru on Tuesday (July 18) morning to participate on day 2 of the meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi attacks opposition parties meeting

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 18), speaking during the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, came down heavily on the opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan' (Gathering of extremely corrupt), says PM Modi

On the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru, PM Modi said "People of the country say that this is a 'Kattar Bhrashtachar Sammelan'. Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured." "These people want to make the country's democracy and constitution hostage," added PM Modi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)