'Family First, Nation Nothing': PM Modi Tears Into Opposition Unity; Check 5 Things He Said

PM Modi speaking during his address |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 18), in a scathing attack on the opposition parties which have gathered in Bengaluru for a joint meeting, raked up the issue of corruption and dynastic politics to corner the opposition parties as the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections approaches. PM Modi was speaking during the inauguration of the new integrated terminal building of Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair.

Watch PM Modi's speech below.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

1. "These people want to make the country's democracy and constitution hostage," said PM Modi on the opposition leaders.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

2. Taking a swipe at the unity efforts by the opposition, PM said, "Seeing these, I remembered some lines of a poem, which is written in Awadhi language - The song is something, the condition is something, the label is something, the product is something."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

3. Speaking on the recent violence in Bengal during the panchayat (rural) polls in the state, PM said: "Congress and Left's own workers are pleading there to save themselves. But the leaders of Congress and Left have left their workers there to die in their own interest. A few days back, there was open violence in the panchayat elections in West Bengal, continuous bloodshed is taking place, even on this all of them are silent."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

4. Attacking the opposition over dynastic politics, the PM said, "It is not the development of the children of the country's poor, but the development of his own children and brothers and nephews that matters to him. They have only one ideology and agenda - save your family, increase corruption for the family."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

5. On corruption charges faced by some of the leaders in the opposition wing, PM said, "Somewhere there is a flood scam, someone is kidnapped, then all the people of the clan become silent. This group that has gathered, in their clan, their tongue is closed on the biggest scams and crimes. When their misrule in any one state is exposed, then these people of other states immediately start giving arguments in its defence."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition parties meeting in Bengaluru

PM Modi's attack on the opposition parties comes on a day when the 25 opposition parties will hold talks to arrive at a consensus to fight the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The opposition had a grand show of strength on Monday in Bengaluru. Over 50 prominent leaders from 25 political parties in opposition to the BJP were present at the dinner party on the first day of the opposition meeting.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)