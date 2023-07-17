38 Partners Have Confirmed Attending Tomorrow's NDA Meeting: BJP Chief Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda | File Photo

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday announced that 38 partners of the ruling BJP have confirmed their attendance at the upcoming NDA meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

While confirming the presence of the 38 parties at tomorrow's meeting, the BJP chief said, "In the last 9 years, we have seen the strong leadership of PM Modi which has been appreciated by many. Zero tolerance for corruption has also increased. The PM has also set an example in Covid19 management."

Addressing a press conference concurrent with the ongoing unity meeting of the Opposition in Bengaluru, BJP President Nadda emphasised that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is an exemplary alliance aimed at serving and strengthening the nation. He asserted that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) lacks both leadership and decision-making abilities, portraying it as a coalition driven by self-interests and photo opportunities.

Commending the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said that there has been a rise in intolerance against corruptions. "The PM has also set an example in Cavid-19 management. Good governance work has been done in the last 9 years by the NDA government and we are continuously working on it. Rs 28 lakh crore have been directly transferred to the beneficiaries," the BJP President said.

Opposition unity meeting

Nadda's comments may be viewed in the backdrop of the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, which is being attended by the likes of Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, NCP's Supriya Sule besides Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A total of 26 parties are participating in the two-day opposition meeting in Bengaluru.

The agenda for the meeting of Opposition parties in Bengaluru includes the setting up of a sub-committee for drafting the common minimum program and communication points for the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and also to discuss the process for the decision on seat sharing on a state to state basis.

During the meeting, the parties will also discuss setting up a committee for chalking out a joint programme of parties including rallies and agitations. Suggestions will also be taken on naming the alliance.

