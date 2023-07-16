BJP President JP Nadda Launches Poll Campaign In Rajasthan; Redefines UPA & PDA | FPJ

Jaipur: Showing the wordplay, the BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday came up with new definitions of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) while launching Rajasthan BJP's new poll campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan' in Jaipur. Nadda said that UPA stands for Utpeedan (oppression), Pakshpat (favouritism), and Atyachar (tyranny) while the new alliance of opposition parties PDA is Protection of Dynasties Alliance.

Addressing the public meeting in Beelwa near Jaipur, he accused the Ashok Gehlot government of oppression, favouritism, and tyranny for the last four and half years in the state.

JP Nadda raises Jaipur serial blasts case

Referring to the Jaipur serial blasts case Nadda accused the Gehlot government of appeasement and said, "The culprits got death sentence due to the fast trial during Vasundhara Raje government but were acquitted due to the appeasement politics of Gehlot government." He said that this government bulldozed the camps of Hindu refugees from Pakistan and gave shelter to Rohingyas by making their voter ID cards.

Taking a jibe at the Alliance of opposition parties, Nadda said that their alliance is to save their families as their parties run on a dynasty system. "For me, it is Protection of Dynasties Alliance," said Nadda, adding that even the Congress is a party of mother, son, and daughter and the rest of the leaders are on contract including Gehlot while Sachin Pilot is on sub-contract.

Gehlot government is corrupt: Raje

All the prominent leaders of Rajasthan BJP including former CM Vasundhara Raje also addressed the gathering and accused the Gehlot government of corruption, failed law and order situation, and appeasement politics.

With this 15-day campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan', the BJP will go to the grassroots with a report card of the Gehlot government's alleged failure on various issues and achievements of the Modi government. The report card of the Gehlot government and a theme song of the campaign were also launched on the occasion.

