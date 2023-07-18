Opposition Unites As INDIA: Challenging NDA In A Smart Battle Against Modi

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the united opposition of 26 parties has named itself INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) and has taken a strong stance against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, framing the electoral battle as INDIA versus NDA.

During the opposition meeting in Bengaluru, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee challenged the NDA to face INDIA, while former party president Rahul Gandhi emphasized that the fight is for the voice of the nation, with the opposition opposing the BJP's ideology.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, addressing reporters after the meeting, announced that the opposition will fight the 2024 elections unitedly and with determination.

The next meeting of the opposition parties will be held in Mumbai, with the date set to be announced soon. A campaign management secretariat will be established, primarily in Delhi, to plan joint rallies, campaigns, and programs, and to formulate a consensual seat-sharing formula for the 2024 polls.

An eleven-member coordination committee will be formed, with the members to be announced in the Mumbai meeting. It is likely that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will serve as the Convenor, while former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will assume the role of President.

Mallikarjun Kharge made it clear that the Congress is not interested in power or the post of prime minister. Instead, their intention is to protect the Constitution, democracy, secularism, and social justice.

Kharge acknowledged the differences among opposition parties at the state level but emphasized that these differences are not ideological. He called for setting aside these differences for the sake of the common man and the middle class, who are suffering due to inflation, as well as for the youth, poor, Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities whose rights are being suppressed.

Kharge pointed out that the BJP did not secure its 303 seats independently but relied on its allies. He accused the BJP of using its allies to come to power and subsequently discarding them, resulting in the BJP president and leaders now attempting to reconcile with their former allies.

Furthermore, Kharge strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that his efforts to bring together splintered parties indicate his fear of the opposition. He alleged that every institution in the country is being weaponized against the opposition, with the CBI, ED, and Income Tax routinely used, and false criminal cases filed against opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for an action plan and unity among the opposition parties. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticized the ruling BJP government for their alleged mismanagement of the economy and selling off important assets.

Mamata Banerjee described the opposition meeting as constructive and fruitful, taking a jibe at the NDA and challenging them to face INDIA. She accused the government of focusing solely on buying and selling governments while neglecting the well-being of the people.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the importance of a united stand against the erosion of the constitution, the undermining of secularism, and other issues plaguing the country.

The leaders have agreed to formulate a common minimum agenda centered around safeguarding democracy, the Constitution, secularism, and addressing issues such as inflation and unemployment.

The 26 participating parties in the summit include Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Nationalist Congress Party – Sharad Pawar faction, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party, All India Forward Bloc, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desia, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (M), and Kerala Congress (Joseph).

Read Also INDIA Vs NDA: Ground Set For Intense Contest In 2024 As Opposition Renames Its Alliance

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)