Chhattisgarh: Modi's Raipur Visit Seen As A Game-Changer In State Politics

Raipur: Prime Minister Modi is on a single day trip to Raipur on July 7. During his two hours stay in Raipur, the PM will inaugurate and dedicate some mega constructions including five national highway projects and other development focused projects.

However, Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Raipur will remain as a significant event for the people of Chhattisgarh as it marks the inauguration of several development projects worth ₹75,000 crore. The projects include five national highway projects and other development-focused projects that will benefit the state’s infrastructure and economy. The laying of the foundation stone for Jagdalpur-Jabalpur national highway project and six-lane Raipur-Vishakhapatnam corridors are particularly noteworthy as they will improve connectivity between different parts of the state.

Can Modi be a crowd-puller?

However, what is concerning is that local BJP leaders have been assigned to ensure a crowd of 1.20 lakh people at the science college ground during the PM’s public address. This raises several questions about BJP’s hold on ground, because the assigned task is not unusual. Recently, BJP national president JP Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed a public meeting in Bilaspur and Kanker, but the turnout was quite lower than expected. Definitely here the question arises whether this new instruction is to prevent such a repeat in the PM’s programme at science college ground.

However, after the assignment, all the top brass leaders of BJP’s Chhattisgarh unit including, State President Arun Sao, BJP National vice-president Dr. Raman Singh, ex-Minister Rajesh Munat, MLA Brijmohan Agarwal and others, were spotted on engaged in crowd gathering with their full might. Meanwhile, the assignment of crowd management became talk of the town and bulls’ eye for ruling party Congress.

It also created some curiosity in BJP inactive cadres at ground, who have alienated themselves since the 2018 assembly elections.

Modi's visit envisioned as a game changer

Common BJP workers visualize Modi visit as a game changer for the party as well as party strength. BJP mid-level leaders visualizing the PM’s visit as a panacea for the party and they said, similar aggression on wrong policies and scams occurred during the Baghel rule will be observed soon.

BJP’s workers also impatiently waiting for the declaration of aggressive counter policy on Baghel’s Chhattisgarhiyawad (regionalism), farmer centric policies include paddy procurement up to 20 quintals with increased MSP and bonus, Gaudhan and Gauthan, Narva, Garva, Ghurva, Badi scheme, old pension scheme, lucrative policy for tribals and reunification of top brass BJP leaders.

In the last four and half years, BJP continuously became a victim of internal rivalry and factionalism of which Congress used to be.

Congress ups its game

Apart from it, the PM’s maiden visit to Raipur, in four and half years long unchallenged Bhupesh Baghel governance in Chhattisgarh, also excited the Congressmen. Inspired them to carry out fresh attacks on BJP. Two days ahead of the PM’s visit, Congress addressed a mega press conference against Raman three term and by sharing a list of 34 scams, Congress alleged that during the BJP rule scam of more than ₹1 lakh crore occurred in the state in which, the ex-Chief Minister’s family members and relatives were involved. The Congress also demanded that the PM must announce an ED/I-Tax/CBI probe in the case. Congress state president demanded that PM Modi immediately announce a relief package so that easy availability of essential quality goods and services at affordable rates will be available to the public.

In short, Congress is not leaving any stone unturned which can act as booster dosage for BJP’s revival in the state. In such a case, how much this visit will serve the purpose of BJP in the state is itself a million-dollar question?