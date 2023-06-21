Chhattisgarh: 'Govt Is With Farmers', Assures CM Baghel Amid Delayed Rains & Heatwaves

On the topic of delayed rains, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel broke his silence and acknowledged the increased tension among farmers due to the delay. He emphasized that it is a natural concern but reassured farmers that the state government is committed to their welfare and will protect their interests.

Fund Transfer Program for Godhan Nyay Yojana Beneficiaries

During a fund transfer program at his residence office, the Chief Minister released Rs 12.72 crore to the accounts of beneficiaries under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, according to an official communication.

Addressing the farmers' concerns, Baghel acknowledged the delay in rains this year but expressed optimism about good rainfall in the upcoming days. He assured farmers that the government has instructed officers to make all necessary preparations to tackle any situation, ensuring that farmers do not face any difficulties in their agricultural work.

The Chief Minister highlighted the increasing participation of self-supporting Gauthans in the purchase of cow dung, with their contribution ranging from 60 to 70 percent. He also noted the growing trend of farmers shifting towards organic farming, with 16.56 lakh 56 quintals out of 35.6 lakh quintals of vermicompost produced being used by farmers.

Appeal to Stay Safe Amid Heat Waves

Baghel urged the people of the state to take precautions and avoid the heat as Chhattisgarh is experiencing heat waves. He emphasized the importance of safeguarding against heatstroke and ensuring the health and well-being of families.