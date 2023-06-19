Tobacco Free Chhattisgarh: ‘Vendor Licensing’ Necessary for Sale of Tobacco Products | Representative Pic

Raipur: The "Tobacco Free Chhattisgarh" campaign highlighted the necessity of vendor licensing for the sale of tobacco products as an effective measure for control. A state-level workshop was organised by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with 'The Union' organisation at a private hotel in Raipur.

The District Panchayat of Bilaspur and Raigarh Municipal Corporation were honored for their efforts in strengthening tobacco control.

Tobacco Free Gram Panchayat

Bilaspur District Panchayat made history by including the discussion on "Tobacco Free Gram Panchayat" in the agenda of the Gram Sabha for the first time.

The Raigarh Municipal Corporation took the initiative of declaring Raigarh as a tobacco-free office within the Municipal Corporation area through an official order.

Dr. Nirmal Verma, Head of the Department of Community Medicine at Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, emphasised the challenge of protecting future generations and helping those addicted to tobacco products to overcome their addiction.

He revealed that one million people die in India every year due to tobacco consumption, emphasising the urgency of implementing vendor licensing for tobacco product sales to strengthen tobacco control laws.

Dr. Shilpa Jain, Professor at Raipur Dental College and Master Trainer of the State Tobacco Control Program, expressed concerns about the pervasive dangers of tobacco use, particularly among school-going children who are targeted by indirect promotion from tobacco sellers. She emphasised the increasing prevalence of cancer and other serious diseases and the financial burden faced by families in treating affected individuals.

Dr. Nidhi Sejpal Puranik provided detailed information on vendor licensing for tobacco product sales, highlighting its necessity and the process involved. She also discussed the implementation of tobacco control laws in different states. Kamlesh Jain, the State Nodal Officer for the State Tobacco Control Cell (STCC), informed about the measures taken by the state administration to discourage tobacco consumption.

The program saw active participation from the VHAI organisations.