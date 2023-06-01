Mumbai News: WR's Jagjivan Ram Hospital launches week-long awareness campaign on World No Tobacco Day

A picture from Awareness talk organised on the occasion of “World No Tobacco Day” at Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central. | Kamal Mishra

As the world commemorates World No Tobacco Day on May 31st, Jagjivan Ram Hospital of Western Railway has taken the lead in raising awareness about the detrimental effects of tobacco. Spearheaded by Dr. Hafizzunisa, the Medical Director of Jagjivan Ram Hospital, a comprehensive week-long social awareness campaign has been launched to target patients, caregivers, hospital staff, and doctors, both online and offline.

Sumit Thakur, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, emphasized that the awareness campaign will encompass a wide range of activities throughout the week. These activities include informative anti-tobacco talks by Dr. Anuja Kulkarni, broadcasting of slogans, pledging to quit tobacco, street plays, live skits performed by JRH staff, audio-visual displays, screenings of short films illustrating the impact of tobacco-related health conditions, and a virtual poster exhibition with a particular focus on oral cancers.

"One of the campaign's highlights is the inclusion of live testimonies from patients, providing firsthand accounts of the consequences of tobacco use. Distinguished faculty members and senior dieticians will also deliver insightful talks on the subject. The event encourages active participation both online and offline, with attendees sharing slogans and messages," he further added.

Furthermore, the week-long initiative incorporates tobacco cessation counseling, facilitated by renowned faculty and social workers from the esteemed Preventive Oncology Department of TMH, Mumbai. This counseling aims to support individuals in their journey towards quitting tobacco.

In the upcoming week, an engaging guest lecture on the theme "We Need Food and Not Tobacco" will be organized for the doctors of Jagjivan Ram Hospital. Esteemed faculty members will deliver this lecture, providing valuable insights into the relationship between nutrition and tobacco use.

Through these multifaceted efforts, Jagjivan Ram Hospital of Western Railway aims to raise awareness about the adverse effects of tobacco and promote a tobacco-free lifestyle among the community. The campaign's goal is to empower individuals to make informed choices regarding their health and well-being.