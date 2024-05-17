Kaushambi Seat, Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Schedule, Key Fights & Previous Results

Kaushambi: Just like many other Lok Sabha constituencies across India, Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency elections are also gripped by several factors like development, cast factor, difference within the parties changing the entire political dynamics, religious conversions, unemployment, and many more. Kaushambi is one of the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttar Pradesh that will go for polls on May 20 during phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

This constituency, spread over Kaushambi and Pratapgarh districts came into existence in 2008. Kaushambi has five Assembly Segments namely- Babaganj, Kunda, Sirathu, Manjhanpur, and Chail.

Triangular fight

It is going to be a triangular fight between Vinod Kumar Sonkar of the BJP, Pushpendra Saroj of the Samajwadi Party, and Shubh Narayan of the BSP. Kaushambi has been a BJP strong hold since past two Lok Sabha Elections, SP emerging to be the toughest challenge for the BJP in Kaushambi. This time, BJP is aiming at a third consecutive win. Strong anti-incumbency factor is the toughest challenge for the BJP. Samajwadi party has turned focus on Cast factor that it feels will give them broad benefit in this years Lok Sabha battle.

Previous Lok Sabha Election results

In 2019 and 2014 Lok Sabha Elections in Kaushambi, Vinod Sonkar of the BJP clinched victory. BJP's Vinod Sonkar won the elections securing 3,83,009 votes. He had defeated SP's Indrajit Saroj with a margin of 38,722 votes. In 2014 too, Vinod Sonkar of the BJP had emerged victorious with 331724 votes. He had defeated Samajwadi Party's Shailendra Kumar with a margin of 42,847 votes.

In 2009, Samajwadi Party's Shailendra Kumar had won the Kaushambi Lok Sabha Elections securing 2,46,501 votes. He had defeated BSP's Girish Chandra Pasi with a margin of 55,789 votes.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.