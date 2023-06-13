Chhattisgarh: Bajrang Bali Is With Us, Says CM Bhupesh Baghel

The last leg of the Division level Congress Workers Conference concluded on Tuesday in Ambikapur. But before attending the Conference Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel interacted with media in Raipur and said, Bajrangbali (Lord Hanuman) is with us meanwhile BJP is only using Hindu Gods to get traction in politics to exploit Hindu sentiments.

BJP is a party which spread nepotism and blamed other parties for it. It is a party of liars which spread lies to get mileage in politics, the CM alleged. As far as our election related strategy and campaigns are concerned, the day one Congress party is voted into power we continuously campaigned and still campaigning meanwhile BJP recently started its public meet programmes and started blaming Congress for all ills. They spread lies while we work on the ground, the CM said.

BJP has divided country in the name of Hindutva

Without losing his cool the CM carried out its counteroffensive on BJP allegations over the rice and paddy politics. BJP State President Arun Sao recently made a statement and said, all the paddy procured in the state was actually procured by Centre because it is the centre which bears the cost of expenditure incurred in paddy procurement.

BJP leaders feel that if they continuously keep on repeating lies then it will resemble the truth but reality is quite different.

Reality is totally different

Either the Central Government will procure the rice or not, but the state government will keep procuring the rice. The Central Government only provides 5kg rice to families but we provide 35 kg rice to a family, the CM stated.

The way the CM defended his government, police and aggressively attacked BJP reflected and resonated both the Congress party as well as the CM entered into election mode before the election dates are announced in the state.