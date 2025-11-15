 'No Sorrow In Defeat...': RJD's First Reaction After Massive Poll Defeat In Bihar Elections
"Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey! Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory!" the party said in a post on X.

Shashank Nair
Updated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Patna: A day after its embarrassing defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the principal opposition party in the state, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), struck a tone of resilience and humility in its first response.

"Public service is an unceasing process, an endless journey! Ups and downs are inevitable in it. No sorrow in defeat, no arrogance in victory!" the party said in a post on X.

"The Rashtriya Janata Dal is the party of the poor, it will continue to raise their voice among the poor!" the party added.

Rahul Gandhi Reacts

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday issued statement after the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 reached its final phases.

Rahul Gandhi expressed his gratitude towards the voters in Bihar for expressing their confidence in the Mahagathbandhan and also claimed that they could not achieve victory as the elections were not fair from the very beginning.

BJP Initiates Action Against Bihar Rebels, Suspends Ex-Union Minister RK Singh
He also vowed to protect the Constitution and save democracy in the country. Rahul Gandhi shared a post on social media and said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan."

NDA Scripts History

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA on Friday scripted history by winning 202 seats, with the BJP becoming the single largest party by securing 89 seats.

