BJP Initiates Action Against Bihar Rebels, Suspends Ex-Union Minister RK Singh

Patna: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA scripted history by winning 202 seats, with the BJP becoming the single largest party by securing 89 seats, the saffron party has now turned its focus to its rebel leaders in the state.

Former Union Minister R.K. Singh, a senior leader from Bihar, is among three leaders who were suspended on Saturday for indulging in anti-party activities. The other two facing party action are Legislative Council member Ashok Agarwal and Katihar Mayor Usha Agarwal.

Singh, a former MP from Arrah in Bihar, had been critical of the BJP and the state government since losing the 2024 polls. He had questioned the NDA’s leadership in Bihar and the credibility of some alliance candidates.

He had specifically targeted Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary. Following Prashant Kishor’s corruption allegations against Choudhary and BJP Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal, Singh accused them of damaging the party’s image and demanded accountability.

Arvind Sharma, the in-charge of the Bihar BJP state headquarters, issued show-cause notices to the leaders on Saturday morning, informing them of their suspension and asking them to explain within a week why they should not be expelled from the party.

“You are indulging in anti-party activities. This falls within the scope of indiscipline. The party has taken this seriously. This has caused harm to the organisation. Therefore, as directed, you are being suspended from the party and asked to explain why you should not be expelled. Please clarify your position within a week of receiving this letter,” the notice to the rebel leaders read.

Reportedly, their suspension is part of a process that is expected to culminate in their expulsion from the party.

The leaders have reportedly been asked to submit a formal reply within one week.