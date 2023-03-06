Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh Baghel’s ₹1.2 lakh Cr ‘Bharose ka Budget’

Chhattisgarh: CM Bhupesh’s ₹1,21,500 Cr ‘Bharose ka Budget’ |

Raipur: In the election year, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is also holding the portfolio of Finance Minister presented a budget of Rs 1,21,500 crore for the financial year 2023-24 at Chhattisgarh State Legislative Assembly on Monday termed it 'Bharose ka Budget' (the Budget of trust).

Despite it being a deficit budget, without putting any additional tax burden on the state’s public, he announced that the state government will provide an unemployment allowance of Rs 2,500 monthly to the unemployed youth of age group 18-35 whose family income is below Rs 2.5 lakh per annum. To implement the scheme, the government has created a fund of Rs 250 crores.

In the Budgetary announcements, the CM hiked the honorariums for Anganwadi workers, helpers, Kotwars, home guard personnel, Chairman of Steering Committee of self-reliant gothans and non-government members of self-reliant gothans.

The monthly honorarium of Anganwadi workers working in 46,666 Anganwadi centers across the state has been hiked from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000. Meanwhile, Anganbadi assistants' honorarium has been increased from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000, and now mini Anganwadi workers will receive Rs 7, 500 every month.

The CM also announced an increase in the assistance amount given under ‘Mukhya Mantri Kanya Vivah Yojana’ from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000. A provision of Rs 38 crore has been made in the budget for this.

On the lines of Mahatma Gandhi Rural Industrial Park, industrial parks will be established in urban areas as well. A provision of Rs 50 crores has been made for encouraging the establishment of small-scale and cottage industries in industrial parks, the CM said. .

He also proposed to start light metro service from Nava Raipur, Atal Nagar to Durg in order to have affordable means of modern transportation to the people.

Observing the surging demand of Swami Atmanand English Medium School, the CM announced opening of 101 new Swami Atmanand English medium schools in the state.

The CM proposed for opening of four new medical colleges in Manendragarh, Geedam, Janjgir Champa and Kabirdham districts by making budgetary allocation of Rs 200 crore and setting up a new thermal power station in Korba West at the cost of Rs 25 crores.

He also announced development of a 700-bed integrated hospital building at Dr BR Ambedkar memorial hospital in Raipur at the cost of Rs 85 crores and made an allocation of Rs 5 crores for the establishment of a mobile medical unit in remote areas.

Budgetary Segregation:

In the State Budget, 45 percent has been provisioned for Scheduled Tribe Sub Plan and Scheduled Caste Sub Plan. Provision of 41 percent has been made for the social sector, 36 percent for the economic sector and 23 percent for the general service sector.

16.01 per cent expenditure of the State Budget will be made on school education, 2.5 per cent for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe development, 6.4 per cent for health and 2.2 per cent. 5.3 per cent has been provisioned for Food and Civil Supplies, 8.5 per cent for Panchayat and Rural Development, 6.3 per cent for Public Works and 3 per cent for Irrigation.

Total income has been estimated Rs 1,21,501 crores in the year 2023-24, which is 16.83 percent more than the estimated budget receipts of the previous year.

Total expenditure has been estimated at Rs 1,21,500. Revenue expenditure has been estimated at Rs 1,02,501 crores. Capital expenditure has been estimated at Rs 18,660 crores.

The fiscal deficit is expected to be Rs 15,200 crore which is 2.99 per cent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP). The state government estimates Rs 3,500 crores surplus revenue generation. No new tax has been proposed in the State Budget, the government claimed.

Addressing media persons, CM Baghel said that it is not a poll-budget and it has focused on addressing the issues of tribals, women, unemployed and poor people.

After the budget presentation former CM Dr. Raman Singh criticized the budgetary allocations and termed the CM cheated the youth.