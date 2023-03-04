Madhya Pradesh: State to brand its budget on pattern of Central Government

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to do branding of its budget the way the Centre is doing.

The state government has presented a budget promising many sops to the people because of the ensuing election.

The government plans to launch a campaign to tell the people about the budget.

The party organisation will also play an important role in branding it.

The party leaders will hold seminars on the budget in districts, besides there will be programmes at Panchayats.

At a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Friday, there was a presentation on the budget.

During the presentation, made by the finance department, the legislators were told how to highlight the salient features of the budget.

The government wants to focus on community-wise benefits that the budget has provided to the people.

This is the reason that the ministers will hold meetings with various communities.

The BJP has decided to focus on two issues. The party will lay stress on Ladli Behna Yojna and on the benefits given to other communities. The party will also ensure that those benefits reach the people.