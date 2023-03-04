Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal doesn’t lack cricketers, it lacks infrastructure, says cricketer Soumya Tiwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After 15 years of formation of Indian Premier League, the much-awaited Women's Premier League (WPL) will begin with five teams on Saturday. Reacting to long time it took for Indians to organise and accept women’s cricket at par with men, the city’s star cricketer Soumya Tiwari, spoke to Free Press on the subject. Excerpts

On much-awaited WPL: Women’s cricket now occupies the same position as men’s cricket. BCCI also announced equal pay for men and women cricketers. WPL will be like the cherry on top. Now, people acknowledge our efforts, give us equal respect and viewership.

Cricket in Bhopal: City doesn’t lack cricketers but what it lacks is the cricket infrastructure. The cricket academy culture of city has hidden the fact that city needs cricket stadiums. Due to lack of pitches, local cricketers play club tournaments on uneven grounds, which increase chances of injury. MP’s sports infrastructure is good but things are not the same when it comes to cricket infrastructure.

Soumya was part of Indian women’s team that created history by winning the first ever U-19 women’s world cup. Tiwari played the winning shot.