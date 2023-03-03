Bhopal: No-trust motion notice can be rolled back by ending Patwari’s suspension

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The opposition has served a notice for no-trust motion on any Speaker after a long time. No-trust move has not been brought against any Speaker in the past 40 years.

If any such an occasion had ever occurred, the issue was resolved through discussions. According to sources, efforts are being made to find an amicable solution to the issue.

The ruling party is trying to pacify the opposition to roll back the notice.

The House may also advise the opposition to withdraw the no-trust motion notice against the Speaker and, in return, it will take back the suspension of Jitu Patwari.

A way may be found to run the House from March 13 when its proceedings restart.

A decision has to be taken on the no-trust move against the Speaker within 14 days.

If the no-confidence motion is put up for admission, Gautam has to leave his chair till the issue is resolved.

The Speaker cannot hold the Chair till a discussion over the admission of the proposed no-confidence motion goes on in the House.

If the 10% of the members of the House agree with the proposal, it should be discussed according to rules, and the Speaker will keep away from the Chair until the discussion is over.

During the discussion, if any member wants voting over the issue, it can also be done.

House may reconsider issue

Speaker Girish Gautam has said that there are scopes for reconsideration. The House can reconsider its decision on the suspension of Jitu Patwari.

He said Patwari had been suspended on the grounds of the opinion of the majority in the House. According to Gautam, he has yet to receive the notice for no-trust motion.

Only 48 Congress legislator sign

Half of the Congress legislators have signed the notice for no-trust move against the Speaker. The party has 96 members in the House. Of them, only 48 have signed the notice. Even the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kamal Nath did not sign it. This shows the Congress is in the grip of factionalism.