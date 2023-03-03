Bhopal: 56-yr-old dies, family donates his eyes at AIIMS Bhopal

Representative pic/ Needpix

Bhopal: Arvindam Gupta-- a resident of Barkheda,died on Friday, but passed on his vision to needy. The family of the 56-year-old deceased donated his eyes at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal.

The cornea of his eyes were transplanted to two young patients who were in great need. Due to his kindness, both these patients have got vision in their life and now they will be able to see the beautiful world around them. Donor Arvindam Gupta's wife Suma Gupta and her brother Vijit Gupta came to AIIMS Bhopal and donated the eyes of Arvindam Gupta after his death.

Dept of ophthalmology AIIMS Bhopal has an eye bank for collection , preservation and processing of healthy cornea of donors. The department has a dedicated team who counsel the attendants of a deceased person for eye donation so that the eyes of the deceased can see the world even after death through some other needy patient. Administration of AIIMS Bhopal requests everyone to voluntarily donate eyes after death so that they can survive in this world through someone else.