'Congress lost elections due to Ajit Jogi': Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Despite Bilaspur being Congress stronghold, we failed to win enough seats from Bilaspur, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel while addressing Division level conference in Bilaspur on Wednesday.

We won only two seats in Bilaspur, we lost the election in Mungeli. In comparison to Bilaspur, Congress performance in the districts Raigarh, Korba and Janjgir was better.

Jogi responsible for Congress' bad performance in Bilaspur: Baghel

He blamed former CM Ajit Jogi for the Congress' inferior performance in Bilaspur and said, in coming elections, Congress has to rectify its scorecard.

He indicated the quitting of Jogi from Congress proved a boon for the party in assembly elections 2018.

Whatever transformation it was seen in the Congress party in Chhattisgarh is due to the resignation of Jogi from the party.

Congress did not win because of Jogi, says Baghel

As long as he was in the Congress, the Congress did not win the elections. People started saying Congress will be blessed again with people’s mandate only if Jogi is removed from the party. After being removed from the Congress, the government was formed in Chhattisgarh with a majority, then won all the three by-elections (Chitrakoot, Dantewada and Marwahi), CM Baghel said.

For making this significant contribution to the Congress party, I thank Ajit Jogi ji again and again, the CM said.

But the coming days are bright from the Congress party, the CM said.

BJP afraid of Rahul Gandhi: Baghel

Now, his focus is how to make the party stronger and improve its performance in the coming assembly election. Therefore, after the Bilaspur conference, the Division level conference will be held in Durg, the CM indicated and clarified that his agenda is to overcome the hurdles so the party becomes stronger. However, after spe­a­k­ing on party affairs, the CM attacked BJP and said, BJP is afraid of Rahul Gandhi.

He also taunted Amit Shah visit and said, last time Shah gave slogan 65 paar, it was for the Congress.

Dr. Charandas Mahant, Speaker of Chhattisgarh Assembly also addressed the conference and said, there are 24 seats in the Bilaspur division, but due BSP incre­ased strength, the contest became triangular and Congress started losing elections.

However, apart from speaking on seat equation, Mahant remembered, Congress former State President Nandkumar Patel and his son’s martyrdom in Jheeram ghati massacre.

He appealed to the congressmen to work hard to ensure the victory.

Tickets will be given based on survey: Markram

Meanwhile, during the session, State President Mohan Markam made it clear, tickets will be provided to the potential aspirants based on survey report and their presence in the ground.

He also taunted that for four and half years, the BJP leaders were inside their burrows but now as the elections approached closer, the BJP leaders started mushrooming.

Congress in-charge Selja also addressed the audience and appealed to them to work unitedly to form the Congress government.