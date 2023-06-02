Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel flays BJP, says they can’t fight Rahul | FPJ

Raipur: “BJP can’t fight Rahul,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Friday while addressing the Congress workers at a conference organised in Bastar. “Despite incompetent people from all ranks of BJP spewing venom against him, he still opened the shop of love, covering 3,500 kms on foot, with a sea of people walking along him during the journey,” he said.

On the investigation in the Jheeram massacre case, he said, Congressmen faced harassment and torture for demanding fair and impartial probe, during the BJP rule, the CM alleged.

BJP people spread hatred: Selja

Asserting that development schemes for people in Bastar have won the people’s trust, he said that the atmosphere of fear, and violence has gradually been replaced by tranquility and development.

BJP people spread hatred, meanwhile, Congressmen and government worked for the welfare and empowerment of downtrodden, unprivileged and people belonging to marginalised and weaker sections of the society, State Congress in-charge Kumari Selja said. She evinced confidence that Congress will win again in the state.

BJP ruled at the Centre and the state for 15 years with falsehoods and kept people in the dark, Selja said. But Bhupesh government has changed the picture of the state, she added.

More than 2,000 workers across the state participated in the conference which was attended by Congress councillors, presidents, MLAs, mayors, city panchayat presidents, district panchayat president level leaders.

Apart from CM Baghel and Selja, other leaders who were present at the conference were PCC Chief Mohan Markam, Vidhansabha Speaker Charandas Mahant, Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu, Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma, MP Deepak Baij and Congress MLAs from 12 Vidhansabhas of seven districts of Bastar division.

Kawasi Lakhma spoke about the plans of the government. He asked the workers to inform the people about the government plans and works carried out on the ground.