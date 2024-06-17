 Chhattisgarh: MLA Brijmohan Agrawal Resigns, Leaving Raipur South Seat Vacant
Chhattisgarh: MLA Brijmohan Agrawal Resigns, Leaving Raipur South Seat Vacant

From June 24, Brijmohan will attend the new session of Parliament in Delhi. Before leaving, he spoke to the media about his resignation, stating that the central leadership must have carefully considered their decision to have him contest for the MP position.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 08:38 PM IST
Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Brijmohan Agrawal, the senior most legislator of Chhattisgarh State Assembly, has resigned. He won the state assembly elections eight times. The BJP fielded Brijmohan in the Lok Sabha elections, which he won. As per the rules, he can hold only one position at a time; this prompted the senior BJP leader to resign. Finally, Brijmohan submitted his resignation to speaker Dr. Raman Singh.

From June 24, Brijmohan  will attend the new session of Parliament in Delhi. Before leaving, he spoke to the media about his resignation, stating that the central leadership must have carefully considered their decision to have him contest for the MP position. He mentioned that it is within the Chief Minister's authority to keep him as a minister for up to six months, indicating his desire to remain in his ministerial role.

Brijmohan receives offer from Dahariya to join Congress

Former minister Shiv Dahariya has invited MP Brijmohan to join the Congress. Dahariya commented on the internal conflicts within the BJP, stating that Brijmohan has been neglected by his party. He offered Agrawal a place in the Congress, promising that he would receive whatever he desires. Dahariya expressed his intention to discuss this further if they meet.

Raipur South Seat Vacant

With BrijMohan’s  resignation, the Raipur South seat has become vacant. There is speculation that by the end of the year, along with urban body elections, a by-election for the assembly may also be held. As a result, many leaders from both BJP and Congress are already strengthening their claims for the seat.

