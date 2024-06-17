MP News: Car Returning From Mahakal Crashes Into Divider After Driver Son Dozes Off; Parents & Neighbour Dead

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A couple and their neighbour died after their car rammed into a divider and overturned at National Highway-46 in the Binaganj area of Guna on Monday. The couple's son, who was driving the car, allegedly dozed off, and he lost the balance of the steering. He has sustained severe injuries.

All four of them were returning from Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple and were on their way to Lalitpur when the accident happened.

Ashok Srivastava, a resident of Gadyana in Lalitpur district, had gone to Ujjain Mahakal Darshan with his wife Vinita Srivastava and son Abhishek. Neighbour Manoj, son of Gaurishankar Pandey, was also with them.

Binaganj outpost in-charge SI Neeraj Lodhi said that all four of them were returning from Mahakal temple in Ujjain by car when the driver fell asleep and the car crashed in Chanchauda Binaganj.

Ashok, wife Vinita, and neighbour Manoj died in the accident. Abhishek, who was driving the car, survived as the airbag opened. With the help of local people, the police took the injured to the hospital.

5 of a family injured, were on way to Mahakal

Similarly, a family was on their way to visit Mahakal Temple in Ujjain via Lucknow and Unnao in UP when their car rammed into a bus that abruptly stopped ahead of their vehicle.

The accident occurred near the Parvati river under the Janjali police outpost of Raghogarh police station. Driver Aachman Srivastava said that he, along with his father Prem Narayan, mother Vibha Srivastava, son Anugrah Srivastava, niece Sushmita, and daughter Rajendra Prakash Srivastava, were on their way to Ujjain when the accident happened. The injured were rushed to the hospital. The condition of Prem Narayan Srivastava is said to be critical.