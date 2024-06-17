Chhattisgarh: Baloda Bazar Religious Issue Escalates Into A Political Conflict

Representative Image |

Raipur / Baloda Bazar (Chhattisgarh): The initial religious tension in Baloda Bazar has escalated into a complex political issue, with leaders from various parties, including BJP, Congress, and AAP, joining the fray.

The involvement of Amit Jogi from Chhattisgarh Janata Party and Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Ravan has further complicated the matter. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claims that a fair probe will reveal the accused to be BJP members.

Baghel accused BJP

Speaking to the media in Amarkantak, Bhupesh Baghel alleged that BJP leaders are making baseless allegations against Congress to hide their own conspiracies related to the Balodabazar violence. He asserts that a fair investigation will expose the real culprits within the BJP, accusing them of making false claims to cover their weaknesses.

Jogi announces hunger strike :

Amit Jogi has announced a hunger strike starting from July 1st in Baloda Bazar. Meanwhile, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad plans to visit Raipur soon to meet the victim families.

Read Also MP Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Rejects Proposal To Cut 29K Trees In Bhopal To Build Houses For...

Rename Balodabazar to Ghasidas

JCCJ President Amit Jogi has accused both BJP and Congress of mishandling the situation. He cited the fake investigation of the May 10th Amar Gufa incident and the June 15th incident as failures of the police and administration. Jogi claimed that the BJP is following the path of the Bhupesh government. He suggested renaming Balodabazar district to Ghasidasdham, in honor of Baba Guru Ghasidas, following the tradition his father started in 2001 by renaming Kawardha district to Kabirdham. Jogi demanded the unconditional release of all detainees until the High Court judge's investigation report is received and announced a hunger strike starting July 1st for these demands.

Chandrashekhar Ravan entry

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad criticized the lack of action for a month regarding the distortion and disposal of the Jaitkham (flag of the Satnami sect). He condemned the beating of their workers by antisocial elements and demanded an immediate end to the brutal repression. Azad stated that he would soon visit Raipur to meet the victim families.

Congress to go on statewide protest on June 18

In response to the violence, Congress will hold a one-day statewide protest on June 18th. Protests will be held in all districts, with 33 in-charges appointed. PCC Chief Deepak Baij will lead the protest in Raipur city and rural areas, Charan Das Mahant will be responsible for Korea, and Jyotsna Mahant has been made in-charge of Korba city.

132 people arrested

So far, 132 people have been arrested in connection with the arson case at the Collectorate and SP Office. On June 15th, Bhim Regiment's Raipur division president Jeevan Ram was arrested. Reports suggest that Jeevan Rakhan was preparing to flee out from Jagdalpur to Visakhapatnam.