Chhattisgarh Balodabazar Violence: Top Officers Suspended For Failing To Take 'Appropriate Action'; Govt Appoints Justice Bajpai Committee To Probe Matter |

Raipur: In response to the Balodabazar violence case, the Chhattisgarh government took swift action late Thursday night, immediately suspended the then Collector and SSP. Simultaneously, the state government appointed retired Justice C.B. Bajpai to lead the investigation into the incident that affected Jaithakham. A single-member investigation team has been tasked with submitting its report within three months, focusing on six key aspects.

On Friday, several prominent Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Charan Das Mahant, and Deepak Baij, departed from Raipur to Balodabazar. Their mission is to present the findings to the party after the completion of the investigation. Before their departure, ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel interacted with the media and criticized the government in harsh words. "The violence in Balodabazar reflects an utter failure of governance. The office was set ablaze, and both the Collector and SP fled through the back door", Baghel said.

Seven-Member Congress Committee to Investigate Balodabazar Case

Earlier in the afternoon, a seven-member investigation team from the Congress reached the scene of the incident. Dr. Shiv Kumar Dahariya, the team coordinator and former minister, highlighted that despite the impact on Jaithakham, no FIR was lodged. There had been widespread demands from society for an investigation and decisive action, which the government failed to undertake.

Dr. Dahariya expressed the belief that if an investigative committee had been formed earlier, such a large-scale incident could have been prevented. Prior to this, Congress leaders had visited the religious site of the Satnami community, Giroudpuri, and conducted religious rituals there.

The investigation team comprises Pradesh Congress President Deepak Baij, opposition leader Charan Das Mahant, former CM Bhupesh Baghel, along with several senior leaders and Congress MLAs. Dr. Dahariya also accused the BJP of targeting the Satnami community more aggressively than Aurangzeb, stating that the BJP has consistently opposed the community.

On the contrary, the BJP has accused the Congress of orchestrating the violence. Kiran Singh Dev, the state BJP president, condemned what he described as the Congress's cheap and malicious politics on the matter, alleging that certain individuals within the Congress had exploited the Satnami community for their own political gain.

The Congress investigation committee proceeded to the religious site of the Satnami community, Giroudpuri, to perform religious rituals. Dr. Dahariya emphasized that if the government had acted promptly in forming the investigation committee, such an unfortunate incident could have been avoided.

Rudra Guru Demands Apology from Minister, Threatens Defamation Case

In response to government allegations, former minister Rudra Kumar Guru announced that three ministers had accused him of conspiracy. He asserted that he had voluntarily presented himself for questioning. Guru demanded an apology from the ministers, warning of a defamation case if his demands were not met. Guru had previously surrendered himself at the Raipur SSP office on Wednesday.

Guru emphasized that the Satnami society was incapable of orchestrating such a major event. He expressed concerns about a BJP-led conspiracy to tarnish the community's reputation, insisting that while the movement was peaceful, the incident aimed to disrupt societal harmony. He stressed the importance of uncovering the truth.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: Rudra Guru Reaches SP Office To Surrender Amid Allegations Made By Bjp Ministers

Previously, the government had labeled the violence as a political conspiracy orchestrated by the Congress leaders including Guru. Allegations were made against Congress MLAs, former ministers, and leaders for inciting violence and causing damages to the government property.