Chhattisgarh govt approves new Naxal policy to eradicate Maoist violence from state

Raipur: To curb the naxal menace, and make its surrender policy more lucrative, Chhattisgarh government approved a new Naxal eradication policy and proposed a new five years action plan called ‘Triveni’ based on development- trust and security.

The objective of the new action plan is to create better inter/intra-coordination among the government department on the issue of Naxal eradication including effective implementation welfare, development and rehabilitation schemes.

Benefits of new Naxal eradication plan

Under the new action plan apart from the establishment of Integrated Development Centers, effective implementation of laws/rules applicable for Scheduled Areas/Forest Areas, etc. multi-dimensional goals/objectives have been outlined, a government statement said.

The state government also sanctioned an additional relief amount of Rs 20 lakh for the families of the police forces who lost their lives in the naxal combat, stamp duty free agriculture land purchase up to 2 acres.

Rehabilitation & compensation for victims

The policy provides facility of rehabilitation to the naxal affected person/families and also entitles surrendered Naxalites to reap the benefits. It authorized a district level committee headed by collector to take decisions on rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the resettlement committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary /Principal Secretary, Home will take care of rehab related various types of implementation of welfare schemes.

The new policy entitles victims to Naxal violence to claim compensation in the cases of murder/death, injury, damage to property and livelihood. Victims of other states have also been made eligible for compensation.

The government also approved an amendment in naxal surrender policy. In the case of surrender in place of Rs 5 per round, Rs 50/round will be paid, an official communique said.

Surrendering Naxals to get ₹25K each

The compensation amount paid to Naxal for surrender has been increased to Rs 25,000. The surrender will be entitled to other benefits also.

For a hard-core rank holder naxal, the compensation amount for surrender has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. The amount will be deposited in the bank and get fixed for three years, and will be credited to him after three years if his/her performance is found satisfactory.

In order to provide jobs to Naxalite victims or surrender, an IG rank officer was authorized to take decisions in such cases.

Ministers of the Chhattisgarh cabinet approved the new Naxal eradication policy on Friday and will remain effective for five years from the date of implementation, a government statement said.

