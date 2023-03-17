 Chhattisgarh: Cabinet approves several crucial bills
Chhattisgarh: Cabinet approves several crucial bills

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
Raipur: The cabinet meeting held in the Chhattisgarh Assembly’s meeting hall under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday, took important decisions including approval of format for Chhattisgarh 'Patrakar Suraksha Kanoon bill -2023', amendment in land revenue act 1959, Chhattisgarh Naxalism eradication policy, amendment in Chhattisgarh MLA salary, allowances bills etc.

Meanwhile, the journalist fraternity openly welcomed the government's move in making progress on the front of Chhattisgarh Journalist Security bill.

