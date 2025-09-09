Gujarat: Viral Video Shows Man Accused Of Rape & Murder Of A 5-Year-Old Girl Limping After 'Private Conversation' With Cop; Netizens Allege 'Corruption' | X/@shahbazkhan997

Gujarat: A video showing a man limping from a jail cell after a private conversation with a police officer has gone viral on social media, sparking allegations of police corruption from netizens.

The video, which The Free Press Journal could not independently verify, is said to be from Gujarat's Anand district. Have a look at it here:

The clip shows several police officers with a prisoner outside a jail cell. A man in a white t-shirt, who appears to be fine, is seen walking with two officers. He then goes back into the cell with a single officer, who whispers something in his ear.

After this brief interaction, the man walks out of the cell limping, with two police officers once again offering him support. Netizens have widely circulated the video, interpreting the incident as the accused being coached to fake an injury to pose for the video.

Details of the Alleged Crime

A News18 report detailed the crime for which the man was reportedly accused. As per the report, a five-year-old girl from Anklav taluka in Anand district was sexually abused and then her body was thrown into the Mini river near Vadodara.

The police detained a married man, an acquaintance of the victim's family, in connection with the incident. A Times of India report said the accused confessed to the sexual abuse, and CCTV footage showed him leaving the village with the girl on his motorcycle.

The villagers also claimed that the accused had performed a tantrik ritual on the little girl, before his wife's baby shower so they could have a son. However, the police later rejected these claims.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Jasani, as quoted by News 18, said, "Neither the girl's family has made any allegation of tantric ritual nor have we found any such evidence in the investigation. This is a clear case of sexual abuse."