Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam Begins Eight-Day Visit To India; Key Highlights Here...

Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam To Visit India | Photo Credit: PTI

Delhi: Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius, Dr Navichandra Ramgoolam will be on an eight-day visit to India with his spouse beginning today. He will arrive in Mumbai on September 9, followed by the engagements in the city. The delegation will travel to Varanasi on September 10 to hold the bilateral meeting.

During his visit, PM Ramgoolan will call President Droupadi Murmu and hold a discussion with Prime Minister Modi to further enhance the Strategic Partnership. In Mumbai, he would be attending a business event, and apart from that, he will also travel to Ayodhya, Dehradun and Tirupati.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mauritius PM to visit India

Mauritius PM Ramgoolan will undertake a state visit to India from September 9 to September 16. The eight-day visit will hold a special and wide-ranging talk between PM Modi and PM Ramgoolam, to further enhance bilateral ties in several significant areas such as defence, investment, and trade. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India and Mauritius share a close and special relationship rooted in historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties.

PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius has arrived in India on a State Visit.



🎥 Take a look at the comprehensive and multifaceted 🇮🇳-🇲🇺 relations. pic.twitter.com/9e4eRBmyRE — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 9, 2025

Navichandra Ramgoolam will attend the Ganga aarti in Varanasi

Prime Minister Navichandra Ramgoolam is set to visit the holy city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from September 10 to 12. On September 11, he will meet PM Modi and attend the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. He will visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple on September 12 and offer prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath and go to Ayodhya. PM Ramgoolam will also attend an event in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun, on September 13 and 14. He will arrive in Delhi on September 15, and on September 16, the Mauritius PM will pay tribute at Rajghat, a floral tribute at Sadaiv Atal Smaarak. He will also visit the New Parliament House.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Relations between Mauritius and India

The visit is expected to provide a new direction to the growing bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius in numerous regions, especially in areas such as maritime security, trade, culture, and education. He had previously visited India in May 2014 as the sole non-SAARC leader invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Council of Ministers.