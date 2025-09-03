 Explained: What Is China's Victory Day Military Parade, Why It Is Celebrated? - Know Its History & Significance
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldExplained: What Is China's Victory Day Military Parade, Why It Is Celebrated? - Know Its History & Significance

Explained: What Is China's Victory Day Military Parade, Why It Is Celebrated? - Know Its History & Significance

China on Wednesday held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The significant event was hosted in the capital, Beijing. In the country's largest ever military parade, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
China's Victory Day Military Parade | X/ ANI

Beijing: China on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. The significant event was hosted in the capital, Beijing. In the country's largest ever military parade, Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, showcasing China's military prowess and vision for the future. The last time China hosted a Victory Day military parade was 10 years ago. That was the first time China organised a grand military parade to commemorate the end of the war.

Who attended the event?

Dozens of world leaders attended the major event in Beijing, and topping the guest list were Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. This was the first time Putin, Kim, and Xi Jinping had seen together in public. North Korea's Kim Jong Un, who arrived in China early on Tuesday, has attended a Chinese military parade in 66 years. North Korea's founder and Kim’s late grandfather, Kim Il Sung, was the last Korean leader to attend a military parade in China. Other leaders who attended the event included Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko, among others.

What is China's Victory Day military parade all about

FPJ Shorts
Congress, RJD And Others Reject BJP Claims Against Pawan Khera, Blame Election Commission For Administrative Lapses
Congress, RJD And Others Reject BJP Claims Against Pawan Khera, Blame Election Commission For Administrative Lapses
Did Rohit Sharma & Other Indian Cricketers Undergo Bronco Test In BCCI's CoE In Bengaluru? Report Reveals Truth
Did Rohit Sharma & Other Indian Cricketers Undergo Bronco Test In BCCI's CoE In Bengaluru? Report Reveals Truth
Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over With His Car Multiple Times; Case Filed
Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over With His Car Multiple Times; Case Filed
WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Fee Payment & Reporting Deadline September 7; Get Direct Link Here
WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Fee Payment & Reporting Deadline September 7; Get Direct Link Here

China observes September 3 as the anniversary of its victory in the struggle against Japan in 1945, when Japan was defeated in World War II. China's victory in 1945 was actually part of Japan's overall defeat in World War II, in which Japan was forced to surrender after the atomic bombings by the United States. The Marco Polo Bridge Incident or Lugou Bridge Incident was a clash between Japanese and Chinese troops near Beijing on July 7, 1937. The incident escalated into the full-scale Second Sino-Japanese War, an invasion of China by Japan.

What was the Marco Polo Bridge incident?

When Japanese troops requested entry into the town of Wanping to search for a missing soldier, but the Chinese garrison refused, it escalated into a dispute, and the tension led to an exchange of fire that continued for days. A small dispute was converted into a battle, and when it could not be resolved, the battle turned into war. Due to this war, China suffered, and around 20 million Chinese died.

China became the primary battleground

During the Second Sino-Japanese War, China became the primary battleground in the East when the Nationalist Party of China, led by Chiang Kai-shek, and the Chinese Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, set aside their differences to form the Chinese United Front to fight the common enemy. After the initial setback, the Chinese Communists adopted guerrilla warfare to fight the superior Japanese forces. The Chinese forces tied down a large part of the Japanese army, which was crucial for the Allied effort in the Pacific.

Read Also
Explained: What Is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Its Founding Members, History & More
article-image

Dropping of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombs

In 1945, the United States dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which severely weakened Japan's ability to continue fighting. The Soviet Union also declared war on Japan and invaded Japanese-controlled territories like Manchuria. After facing both sides, Japan was forced to surrender, which officially ended the war.

China's victory and the celebration

After Japan surrendered, which led to the end of the war, China celebrated Victory over Japan Day on September 3, 1945.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Conspiring Against The United States': President Donald Trump Slams China's Xi Jinping For Hosting...

'Conspiring Against The United States': President Donald Trump Slams China's Xi Jinping For Hosting...

Explained: What Is China's Victory Day Military Parade, Why It Is Celebrated? - Know Its History &...

Explained: What Is China's Victory Day Military Parade, Why It Is Celebrated? - Know Its History &...

From Vladimir Putin To Kim Jong Un: A Look At World Leaders Who Attended China's Military Parade In...

From Vladimir Putin To Kim Jong Un: A Look At World Leaders Who Attended China's Military Parade In...

Pakistan: At Least 14 Killed And 35 Injured In Massive Blast Targeting BNP Rally In Quetta, Akhtar...

Pakistan: At Least 14 Killed And 35 Injured In Massive Blast Targeting BNP Rally In Quetta, Akhtar...

'If Islam Bans Handshakes, Why Did...?': Netizens Slam 'Patriarchy' After Malaysia's First Lady...

'If Islam Bans Handshakes, Why Did...?': Netizens Slam 'Patriarchy' After Malaysia's First Lady...