 From HQ-9C, DF-61 Missiles To Stealth Fighter Jets: China Showcases Deadliest Weapons During Victory Day Military Parade; VIDEOS
From HQ-9C, DF-61 Missiles To Stealth Fighter Jets: China Showcases Deadliest Weapons During Victory Day Military Parade; VIDEOS

During the Victory Day parade, China unveiled for the first time some of its modern weaponry, including jet fighters, missiles, and the latest electronic warfare hardware

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 02:54 PM IST
article-image
China Showcases Deadliest Weapons During Victory Day Military Parade | X/@QinduoXu

Beijing: China on Wednesday held its military parade, marking 80 years since its victory in World War II against the ”Japanese aggression”. During the parade, the neighbouring country unveiled for the first time some of its modern weaponry, including jet fighters, missiles, and the latest electronic warfare hardware, showcasing its military might. The parade was held in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing.

According to reports, 26 world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, attended the event. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also witnessed the mega parade. Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed the foreign guests.

Here Are Some Of The deadliest weapons Showcased By China during The Parade:

Missiles: During the parade, Beijing displayed HQ-9C missiles. Notably, these missiles used by the Pakistani Army were destroyed by India during Operation Sindoor.

China also unveiled a new generation of inter continental ballistic missiles, including Dongfeng-61 (DF-61). According to reports, this nuclear-capable missile can cover the entire planet. It is liquid-fuelled.

The missile is capable of releasing multiple, independent warheads on a single target. The parade also featured anti-ship missiles - Yingji-19, Yingji-17, and Yingji-20. The Changjian-20A, Changjian-1000, Yingji-18C, the Yingji-21, Dongfeng-17, and Dongfeng-26D are some other missiles showcased in the event, reported Reuters. The HQ-22A surface-to-air missile system was also showcased at the event.

Laser Weapon System: Beijing showcased its anti-drone systems. These include high-energy laser weapons and a missile gun. LY-1 ship-borne laser weapon made its first public appearance at the parade. It can effectively damage the optical sensors of enemy weapons and equipment, reported The Global Times.

Drones: China displayed drones that can operate in the air and also underwater. These drones could be used to target carrying out reconnaissance missions, also to attack enemy targets.

Fighter Jets: Beijing showcased five models of stealth fighter jets during the victory parade. These five models are - the J-20, J-20A, J-20S, and J-35A of the PLA Air Force, as well as the PLA Navy's J-35.

More than 10,000 military personnel participated in the parade. Chinese President Xi Jinping oversaw the parade. Notably, Representatives from countries that supported China during the war, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, and Canada, were also invited. For the first time, Chinese peacekeepers, who served under the United Nations, were included in the formations.

