Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

New Delhi: A bomb threat was received at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Delhi: Maulana Azad Medical College received a bomb threat via email. Following the alert, Delhi Police, bomb squad, and fire brigade teams swiftly reached the spot and began investigations inside the premises.

(Source: Third Party)

The call was received at 12 pm, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure, they said, adding that other agencies have also been informed and further verification is underway.

