Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

New Delhi: A bomb threat was received at Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) on Tuesday, officials of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.
The call was received at 12 pm, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot as a precautionary measure, they said, adding that other agencies have also been informed and further verification is underway.
