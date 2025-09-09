 RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates Announced: CBT From November 17, Check Pattern, Selection Process & Pass Marks
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates Announced: CBT From November 17, Check Pattern, Selection Process & Pass Marks

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates Announced: CBT From November 17, Check Pattern, Selection Process & Pass Marks

The RRB Group D Exam 2025 will be held from November 17 to the end of December. The CBT will have 100 questions for 90 minutes with negative marking.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: The RRB Group D Exam schedule for 2025 has been made public by Railway Recruitment Boards. Through the official website of the regional RRBs they apply to, candidates can view the exam dates and schedule for the written exam.

Beginning on November 17, 2025, and ending at the end of December 2025, the computer-based test will be administered for a number of Level 1 7th CPC posts.

About ten days before the exam date, the link to view the exam city and date and get the travel authority for SC/ST applicants will go online on the official websites of all RRBS. About four days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link, the call letters will be accessible for download.

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: Exam date

FPJ Shorts
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
'Playing XI Message Kar Deta Hoon': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Hilarious Response To Reporter On Question About Sanju Samson Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener; Video
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years
Office-First Policy: 85% Domestic Firms To Expand Office Portfolio Over The Next Two Years
'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'EV Revolution Key To Building A Cleaner, Healthier & Prosperous Mumbai': Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

- Exam start date: November 17, 2025

- Exam end date: End of December 2025

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: Exam pattern and marking scheme

Exam Duration: 90 minutes.

Total Questions: 100.

Section-wise distribution:

- 20 questions – General Awareness & Current Affairs

- 30 questions – General Intelligence & Reasoning

- 25 questions – General Science & Mathematics

Marking Scheme:

- Each question carries 1 mark.

- Negative marking: 1/3 mark deducted for every wrong answer.

For qualified PwBD applicants, the exam will last 120 minutes and include a scribe.

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: Minimum qualifying marks (community-wise)

UR: 40%

EWS: 40%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 30%

SC: 30%

ST: 30%

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: Selection Process

Single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) (may be conducted in single or multiple phases).

Candidates qualifying CBT → Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

After PET → Document Verification.

Final stage → Medical Examination.

Candidates should visit the RRBs' official website for additional relevant information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here

'NEP Has Ample Opportunities For Youth At Every Stage Of Education': Madhya Pradesh Governor...

'NEP Has Ample Opportunities For Youth At Every Stage Of Education': Madhya Pradesh Governor...

UP: Ballia Primary School Headmaster, 2 Teachers Suspended Over Negligence, Indiscipline &...

UP: Ballia Primary School Headmaster, 2 Teachers Suspended Over Negligence, Indiscipline &...

'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur...

'Ending Life Of My Own Will': Class 10 Student Preparing For Board Exams Dies By Suicide In Kanpur...

Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under...

Uttar Pradesh: Madrassa Principal Arrested For Allegedly Converting Minor Boy & Enrolling Him Under...