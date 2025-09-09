RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates Announced: CBT From November 17, Check Pattern, Selection Process & Pass Marks

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: The RRB Group D Exam schedule for 2025 has been made public by Railway Recruitment Boards. Through the official website of the regional RRBs they apply to, candidates can view the exam dates and schedule for the written exam.

Beginning on November 17, 2025, and ending at the end of December 2025, the computer-based test will be administered for a number of Level 1 7th CPC posts.

About ten days before the exam date, the link to view the exam city and date and get the travel authority for SC/ST applicants will go online on the official websites of all RRBS. About four days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification link, the call letters will be accessible for download.

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: Exam date

- Exam start date: November 17, 2025

- Exam end date: End of December 2025

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: Exam pattern and marking scheme

Exam Duration: 90 minutes.

Total Questions: 100.

Section-wise distribution:

- 20 questions – General Awareness & Current Affairs

- 30 questions – General Intelligence & Reasoning

- 25 questions – General Science & Mathematics

Marking Scheme:

- Each question carries 1 mark.

- Negative marking: 1/3 mark deducted for every wrong answer.

For qualified PwBD applicants, the exam will last 120 minutes and include a scribe.

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: Minimum qualifying marks (community-wise)

UR: 40%

EWS: 40%

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 30%

SC: 30%

ST: 30%

RRB Group D 2025 Exam Dates: Selection Process

Single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) (may be conducted in single or multiple phases).

Candidates qualifying CBT → Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

After PET → Document Verification.

Final stage → Medical Examination.

Candidates should visit the RRBs' official website for additional relevant information.