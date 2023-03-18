Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh alleges ₹600 crore scam in PDS | FPJ

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh claimed on Friday that Rs 600 crore scam has happened in 2022-23 which left the Buphesh Baghel-led Congress government in an embarrassing situation.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Amarjeet Bhagat's unsatisfactory answers created a ruckus in the house.

Chhattisgarh state which was once proud of the unique PDS system globally had its image tarnished in the ruling government, Singh blamed.

Nearly 13, 991 ration shops operate across Chhattisgarh and an audit of all shops excluding 18 were conducted and massive irregularities were spotted in rice stock issued by the State and District distribution centre, stated the BJP leader in a statement.

Audit report states 68,930 metric tonnes of rice was missing from stock records, he alleged. The missing stock amounts to the portion of rice that could be distributed through ration shops for next two-five months.

Raman Singh said that 450 ration shops have excessive stock of rations including rice, sugar, gram and others. In Raigarh and Raipur like districts some shops have a stock of 1000-5000 metric tonnes of rice, which is beyond their storing and distribution capacity. Intentional supplies were made violating the law. In my opinion, it is a scam of more than Rs 600 crores, the former CM further alleged.

The Food supplies Minister refuted the allegations and termed the quoted figures were incorrect.

Out of 13952 ration shops, data of 4952 ration shops were mismatched. In the stock records 4100 metric tonnes of rice was missing. Against which investigations were ordered, in 13 cases FIR were lodged, license of 161 shops suspended and 140 shops terminated, Minister Amajeet Bhagat said.

Despite the Minister’s clarification, the opposition MLAs blamed the government protecting the corrupt and demanded a parliamentary committee probe.

The speaker rejected the demand, it resulted in two times adjournment of the house proceedings during the question hour.