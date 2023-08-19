Chhattisgarh: ED Includes 2 Congress MLAs Names In Coal Levy Scam Charge-Sheet | FPJ

Raipur: In the coal transportation illegal levy scam in Chhattisgarh, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a 280-page charge sheet supported by 5456 documents in the special ED court of Raipur against accused Nikhil Chandrakar, IAS Ranu, and nine other co-accused, including Congress MLAs Devendra Yadav and Chandradev Rai.

Both Congress MLAs are seen as close aides of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Furthermore, ED has also filed a petition related to the multi-crore rupees coal levy scam in the Bilaspur High Court, demanding a CBI inquiry into the alleged scam.

ED files chargesheet against 11 accused

Meanwhile, ED counsel Advocate Saurabh Pandey, speaking to the media at the Court premises in Raipur, stated that ED has filed a charge sheet against 11 accused in the special court of Justice Ajay Singh Rajput. The names included in the chargesheet are suspended IAS Officer Ranu Sahu, who is in jail, Nikhil Chandrakar, Bhilai MLA Devendra Yadav, and MLA Chandradev Rai.

Other prominent names involved in the coal levy transportation scam, worth more than ₹550 crores, include IAS Officer Sameer Vishnoi, Joint Director of Mining SS Nag, and Coal Trader Suryakant Tiwari.

Prominent ministers and IAS officers involved in coal levy scam

In this case, notable individuals such as the CM's suspended Deputy Secretary Soumya Chaurasia, IAS Officer Sameer Vishnoi, Joint Director of Mining SS Nag, Coal Trader Suryakant Tiwari, and IAS Ranu Sahu are in jail under judicial remand since their arrest by the ED, added the prosecution lawyer Pandey.

Coal levy scam accused:

MLAs closely associated with CM Baghel

Two IAS officers incarcerated

11 individuals charged

