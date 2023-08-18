Chhattisgarh: Congress Plans Committee Formation Ahead Of State Elections To Counter BJP Influence

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel | FPJ

In a strategic move to secure victory and counter the resurgence of BJP in the upcoming state assembly elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has greenlit the establishment of four committees in Chhattisgarh: Election Manifesto Committee, Election Management Committee, Disciplinary Action Committee, and Planning and Strategy Committee.

AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal issued the directive for the formation of these committees under the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

As per the instructions, Forest and Transport Minister Mohammad Akbar will lead the 23-member Election Manifesto Committee as Chairman. The committee members include prominent figures such as Ravinder Choubey, Dr Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Amarjeet Bhagat, and others.

Additionally, Urban Administration and Development Department head Dr Shiv Kumar Dahariya will oversee the seven-member Election Management Committee, while MLA Dhanendra Sahu has been designated as the head of the newly constituted nine-member Disciplinary Action Committee.

Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu will chair the 18-member Planning and Strategy Committee. These committees consist of esteemed members of the Congress Party, strategically positioned to address various aspects of the upcoming elections.

In response to the Congress initiative, the BJP characterized the selected leaders as a "gang of scammers," reflecting the ongoing political rivalry between the two parties.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)