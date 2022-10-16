Chhattisgarh: Dy Speaker Mandavi dies of heart attack | Fpj

Chhattisgarh Deputy Speaker Manoj Singh Mandavi, 58, suffered a heart attack at Dhamtari Circuit house and passed away on the way to the hospital on Sunday morning.

The Chhattisgarh government declared one-day mourning in the state on Sunday. All the government functions were cancelled for the day, a government statement said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed his deep grief over the sudden demise of Deputy Speaker of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly Manoj Singh Mandavi and prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and family members to bear the loss.

“Manoj Singh Mandavi was a great tribal leader and a remarkable personality. He raised his voice for the rights of tribal people in the assembly. He worked diligently for the upliftment of the tribal society and development of his area”, CM Baghel said.

His contribution in the development of the state will always be remembered, he added.

The Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey also expressed her deep condolence over the sudden demise of the Dy Speaker Mandavi and prayed the almighty to give the bereaved family members enough strength to bear the loss and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Speaker Charan Das Mahant also expressed his grief over the untimely departure of Mandavi and said, he will be remembered forever for his dedicated works for the welfare and upliftment of tribals.

Apart from the Congress party ministers and leaders, opposition party leaders including former CM Dr Raman Singh also expressed grief over the passing of the mass tribal leader.

Notably, Mandavi was a senior tribal leader and his death is an irreplaceable loss to the state. He served people diligently as a Home Minister of the newly formed Chhattisgarh state and also held many important posts including Deputy Speaker of the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. He was elected to the legislative assembly in the year 1998 in undivided Madhya Pradesh and then to the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly in the year 2013 and 2018. Mandavi was also the President of Chhattisgarh Tribal Development Council.

Mandavi’s body will be cremated in his ancestral village Nathiya Navagaon of Kanker district on Sunday.

It has been reported that CM and other big leaders started arriving at the Navagaon Nathia to attend the last rites.