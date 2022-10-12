e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh kabaddi player dies of injury, family and opposition demands Rs 50 lakh and government job

Chhattisgarh kabaddi player dies of injury, family and opposition demands Rs 50 lakh and government job

Angry family members of 35-year-old player blocked the Raigarh-Gharghoda road.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational pic |
Follow us on

Raipur: The family of a 35-year-old kabaddi player from Chhattisgarh, who died in Raigarh, blocked the Raigarh-Gharghoda road here and demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation and a government job, alleging that he lost his life because of insufficient essential facilities.

As per the available information, the resident of Bhalumar village, Thanda Ram, 35, got injured while he was playing kabaddi on Tuesday evening under the jurisdiction of Gharghoda police station. He was taken to Raigarh Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

After his death, the family members, relatives, and villagers, sulking with anger, blocked the Raigarh main road on Wednesday. They alleged the poor condition of the road and lack of essential facilities resulted in his death.

Oppostion wraps state government

Within a few hours of his demise, former IAS officer and BJP leader OP Chaudhary issued a video message on social media and whipped the ruling government, alleging that the boy died due to the Congress-led Bhupesh government’s mismanagement.

The statement escalated and the political temperature of the state flared up when he blamed the government for not providing the essential facilities to Chhattisgarh players and the bad condition of the roads became the reason behind the incident.

He also demanded a government job for a member of the deceased’s family and compensation of Rs 50 lakh. If victims of Lakhimpur Kheri can get such a compensation, why can't a Chhattisgarh person get that? Chaudhary questioned.

He also asked the government to provide an insurance facility of Rs 50 lakh to each of the players participating in the Chhattisgarh and lodge an FIR against the organising authorities of the Chhattisgarh.

However, just after the CM Baghel got aware of the incident, he announced additional compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim’s family as compensation.

The issue is yet to be resolved.

Read Also
Chhatisgarh: Congress MLAs from CM Bhupesh Baghel's camp accuse School Education Minister Prem Sai...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

WBSSC Scam: ED names TMC's Manik Bhattacharya 'one of key accused'

WBSSC Scam: ED names TMC's Manik Bhattacharya 'one of key accused'

Burst firecrackers for two hours only on Diwali: Punjab govt order

Burst firecrackers for two hours only on Diwali: Punjab govt order

Education Ministry to organise e-quiz on the goodness of millets; will mark 2023 as international...

Education Ministry to organise e-quiz on the goodness of millets; will mark 2023 as international...

Tarnished treasure: Man shoves gold into rectum to avoid duty fees at Kochi airport, gets busted

Tarnished treasure: Man shoves gold into rectum to avoid duty fees at Kochi airport, gets busted

Nirav Modi extradition appeal: UK High Court reserves judgement

Nirav Modi extradition appeal: UK High Court reserves judgement