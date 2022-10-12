Chhattisgarh kabaddi player dies of injury, family and opposition demands Rs 50 lakh and government job

Representational pic |

Raipur: The family of a 35-year-old kabaddi player from Chhattisgarh, who died in Raigarh, blocked the Raigarh-Gharghoda road here and demanded Rs 50 lakh in compensation and a government job, alleging that he lost his life because of insufficient essential facilities.

As per the available information, the resident of Bhalumar village, Thanda Ram, 35, got injured while he was playing kabaddi on Tuesday evening under the jurisdiction of Gharghoda police station. He was taken to Raigarh Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

After his death, the family members, relatives, and villagers, sulking with anger, blocked the Raigarh main road on Wednesday. They alleged the poor condition of the road and lack of essential facilities resulted in his death.

Oppostion wraps state government

Within a few hours of his demise, former IAS officer and BJP leader OP Chaudhary issued a video message on social media and whipped the ruling government, alleging that the boy died due to the Congress-led Bhupesh government’s mismanagement.

The statement escalated and the political temperature of the state flared up when he blamed the government for not providing the essential facilities to Chhattisgarh players and the bad condition of the roads became the reason behind the incident.

He also demanded a government job for a member of the deceased’s family and compensation of Rs 50 lakh. If victims of Lakhimpur Kheri can get such a compensation, why can't a Chhattisgarh person get that? Chaudhary questioned.

He also asked the government to provide an insurance facility of Rs 50 lakh to each of the players participating in the Chhattisgarh and lodge an FIR against the organising authorities of the Chhattisgarh.

However, just after the CM Baghel got aware of the incident, he announced additional compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the victim’s family as compensation.

The issue is yet to be resolved.